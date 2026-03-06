A video of Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson allegedly attending an iftar event is going viral on social media, with users commenting on it in a mixed manner.

After the video of Dwayne breaking his fast went viral, speculations are being made that the actress has converted to Islam, while many social media users have described the scene as a sign of respect for Ramadan. Some people have also claimed that the video is not real but was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Several users on social media platform X questioned the authenticity of the video and called it fake. One user wrote that it was an AI-generated video and called it fake news. Another user said that it actually appeared to be an AI video made in Indonesia.

Some users took an even stronger stance, saying that the person in the video was not actually Dwayne Johnson. One user commented that it was not him but rather he was being misrepresented. Following such comments, different opinions are emerging about the authenticity of the video.

However, Dwayne Johnson himself has not responded to the viral video, nor has he clarified whether the video is real or created by artificial intelligence.