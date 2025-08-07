Islamabad – Nawabzada Shah Ali

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Taktayev, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Pakistan during a significant media briefing at the Uzbek Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador Taktayev highlighted that bilateral relations are built on strong historical, cultural, and religious foundations, and are now progressing toward a comprehensive strategic alliance.

High-Level Political Engagements

The ambassador underscored the importance of high-level interactions in enhancing mutual trust and practical cooperation. He referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Uzbekistan in February 2025, which resulted in the signing of several key agreements. These included cooperation in science and technology, visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, collaboration in interior affairs, technical education, youth policy, and media.

Notably, both nations agreed to establish a Strategic Partnership Council, supported by a joint roadmap, which is now under active implementation.

Trans-Afghan Railway Project: A Regional Game-Changer

Ambassador Taktayev shared updates on the Trans-Afghan Railway Project, a major regional initiative. Transport ministers from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan recently signed a framework agreement to conduct a feasibility study. The project is anticipated to significantly enhance regional connectivity, trade, and integration between Central and South Asia.

Bilateral Trade Surges

The ambassador revealed a sharp rise in trade between the two countries, with total bilateral trade exceeding \$400 million in 2024. In the first half of 2025 alone, trade reached \$253.7 million, marking a 123% increase from the previous year. Currently, 130 Pakistani joint ventures operate in Uzbekistan, reflecting growing business cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have set an ambitious target to boost bilateral trade to \$2 billion by removing trade barriers, improving banking systems, and encouraging direct business-to-business ties.

Trade Exhibitions and Cultural Exchange

In 2025, Uzbekistan held multiple “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibitions across Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. These events drew hundreds of Uzbek entrepreneurs and led to business deals valued at over \$120 million.

The popular “Food Fest Uzbekistan” in Islamabad attracted more than 200,000 attendees, underscoring deepening cultural connections. Additionally, Uzbekistan-Pakistan Trade Houses have been established in Lahore and Karachi to facilitate smoother commercial exchanges.

Banking Sector Cooperation

In April, a delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and several commercial banks visited Karachi. They held fruitful meetings with the State Bank of Pakistan and other financial institutions, aimed at improving the international payments infrastructure and strengthening financial cooperation.

Preferential Trade Agreement on the Horizon

Ambassador Taktayev also disclosed that a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is in the final stages of negotiation. Initially covering 17 items, the list is expected to expand to 100 preferential goods, opening new avenues for trade diversification.

A Strong and Growing Partnership

Concluding the briefing, Ambassador Taktayev stated: