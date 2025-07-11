Kuala Lumpur: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the prospects for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza have become brighter than ever.

He said that several conditions have been agreed between the parties and now only the implementation method remains to be discussed.

According to the news agency ‘AFP’, Rubio told reporters in Malaysia on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian countries: “We are close to a ceasefire, the talks are moving in a positive direction, although negotiations have failed at this stage in the past.”

Marco Rubio criticized Hamas, saying that if Hamas accepts the condition of disarmament, the conflict could end immediately.

It should be noted that a day earlier, the Palestinian organization Hamas had offered to release 10 prisoners as part of the peace talks, but the organization had made it clear that differences still remained on several key points, including:

Hamas had said that it was continuing to talk with the mediators in a serious and positive spirit in order to make it possible to end the difficulties faced by the people.