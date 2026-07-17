Islamabad : Security forces have gunned down at least 24 terrorists in Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday, as the military continues its operations against Indian-backed proxies.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that in the backdrop of a recent surge in terrorist activities against police and vehicle-borne suicide bombing in Bannu District, in which Indian-proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij targeted Law Enforcement Agencies and innocent civilians, security forces initiated extensive joint intelligence-based operations to hunt the perpetrators of these heinous attacks and their support infrastructure.

“Accordingly, in last twenty-four hours, following the fierce fire exchanges in Bannu district and adjoining areas, twenty-four khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij have been sent to hell.”

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and the killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

“The operations in the area would continue, and perpetrators of these heinous and cowardly acts will be brought to justice, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and LEAs will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.