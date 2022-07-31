WASHINGTON: One of the largest jackpots ever has been won by a lucky US lottery player in the Mega Millions game, a US lottery official announced on Saturday.

According to the official Mega Millions website, an unidentified single ticket purchaser in the Midwestern state of Illinois had the six winning numbers and won a jackpot worth an estimated $1.337 billion.

According to Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, “we are happy to have witnessed one of the largest jackpot winners in Mega Millions history.”

We can’t wait to congratulate the winner and are anxious to learn who won! For further than three months, the big prize had been steadily increasing, feeding the hopes of potential winners all around the nation. 29 prior lotteries had resulted in the reward being unclaimed.



Though that amount was split among three winners, Friday’s total is less than the global record of $1.586 billion achieved in January 2016 by America’s second national lottery, the Powerball.

In an October 2018 Mega Millions drawing, a single person won the second-largest jackpot ever, worth $1.5 billion, making it the greatest reward ever.



The total amount a person would’ve been entitled to if they took the reward divided up over a 30-year annuity is represented by the $1.337 billion number for Friday’s drawing.