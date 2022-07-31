According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistani Army and Frontier Corps forces are still helping with rescue and relief operations in the country’s flood-affected regions and are hard at work repairing roads and bridges to restore connectivity.

Army and FC members “are active in rescue and relief activities, aside from providing healthcare and opening up communication infrastructure,” according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, all rivers are “running normal” with the exception of a small flood in the Indus River at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu. Warsak also experienced a low flood, and Nowshehra on the Kabul River experienced a medium flood.

The Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a maximum of 133mm of rain was recorded, came in second with 85mm of rain, according to the statement.

The ISPR reported that the forces worked to dewater Mardan.

The local Mohmand nullahs have reported flash floods, it continued.

Local commanders went to Rajanpur and DG Khan, where medical camps have been set up and relief supplies have been given out to flood victims, according to the ISPR.