US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability.

He made the remarks during a meeting the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the US State Department.

“The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August,” read the press release.

The secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors.

According to the foreign office of Pakistan, the two leaders discussed the broad contours of Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the two countries. for regional peace and stability.

The DPM/FM appreciated the pivotal role played by President Trump and Secretary Rubio in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India by facilitating a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear armed states. Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the DPM/FM stressed the need to resolve this issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, reaffirming that it remains the core issue between Pakistan and India.

He briefed Secretary Rubio on Pakistan’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan, including the adoption of Resolution 2788 on the “Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” by consensus.

Dar emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties between the two countries, particularly through enhanced trade and investment linkages. Additionally, he highlighted significant potential for collaboration in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence, crypto and minerals at the government level as well as within the private sector.

Recalling Pakistan’s notable achievements in counterterrorism, he highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices as a frontline state in the global war on terror. He emphasized that increased cooperation between Pakistan and the United States to combat terrorism would greatly benefit both sides and help bring peace and stability in the region.

Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in global peacebuilding efforts. The leaders exchanged views on the need for concerted international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the Middle East and discussed the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.