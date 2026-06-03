ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the upcoming budget will include measures aimed at providing relief to the public.

He was talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and prominent businessmen who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said a strong partnership between the government and the private sector is a guarantee of economic growth. He said consultation with the business community is of utmost importance in formulating policies related to Pakistan’s economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is pursuing an export-led growth strategy which remains the central pillar of country’s economic policy.

He noted that measures are being taken to bring the informal economy into the tax net.

He said business-friendly policies have helped stabilize the economy and restore the confidence of foreign investors.

He said government is working to promote industries that increase domestic production, boost exports and create maximum employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister emphasized that progress in the industrial, agricultural and information technology sectors would further strengthen the economy and generate new job opportunities.

He highlighted that the launch of technical and vocational training programs for the youth will facilitate employment and enable them to play a meaningful role in national development.

During the briefing, participants were informed that reforms have been introduced in tax tribunals to ensure the swift disposal of tax cases, with appointments made through a highly transparent process. A committee has also been constituted to examine the establishment of Special Commercial Courts.

It was informed that work is underway on the upgradation of Motorway M-10 and the Pipri Freight Corridor to improve inland connectivity from Karachi’s ports. It was stated that the construction of Motorway M-13 Kharian–Rawalpindi would reduce travel time between Lahore and Islamabad.

The delegation paid tribute to the Prime Minister and his team for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

Business leaders expressed confidence in the country’s economic recovery journey and improved fiscal management under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

They thanked the Prime Minister and his team for steering the economy in the right direction and creating a conducive environment for business and investment.

The delegation appreciated the government’s vision for promoting digital payments and a documented economy, while also welcoming tax reforms and measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

Participants also appreciated the government’s decision to engage the business community in the preparation of the upcoming budget. Business leaders presented their proposals regarding the national economy and the budget, and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing full cooperation with the government for economic recovery and growth.