Corruption is rampant in KP: Haji Ghulam Ali, Two families are ruling here: Muhammad Ali Durrani.

By Staff Reporter,

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said nowadays, the situation is being made disturbing, many of our families are martyrs, the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has not been played by anyone till date, people want to come to Pakistan, Iran is attacking where there are American bases, Mohsin Naqvi is having a very good conversation.

Former Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said whoever the martyrs are, they are the crown of our heads, the entire nation was on the same page in the fight for justice, we want the state and institutions to be strong, we cannot even imagine belittling the state and institutions, corruption is rampant in KP, the entire system is responsible for corruption, there is corruption worth billions of rupees in hospitals, there is a need to make the system honest, many people have separated from us, people’s problems should be discussed openly, there is a very serious threat to the global economy, unemployment exists in every country.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said the government is protecting its interests, no city is in as bad a condition as Karachi, Pakistan gained respect in the war of justice, its borders became secure, two families are ruling here, they are also telling the Kashmiris the same, the same narrative is being presented in Gilgit-Baltistan as well, the country needs unity at this time, this war is neither in favor of America nor in favor of Iran, there is a lot of pressure on America not to go to war.