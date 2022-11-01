WASHINGTON: Tuesday will see the sentencing of an American woman who was raised on a farm in Kansas, converted to Islam, and joined the extremist Islamic State group in Syria where she oversaw an all-female combat battalion. The 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted admission to counts of terrorism in June in a US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, and now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

She “created a road of terror” by “physically, psychologically, emotionally, and sexually assaulting her own children, plunging them into unimaginable depths of brutality.”Parekh detailed Fluke-journey Ekren’s from her youth on an 81-acre (33-hectare) farm in Kansas to her capture in Syria following the territorial defeat of IS in 2019. She pleaded with Judge Leonie Brinkema to impose the maximum 20-year sentence.

Fluke-Ekren is the lone American woman who held a top position in the ranks of the now-defunct Islamic Caliphate, whereas other Americans travelled to Syria and Iraq to join IS. The majority of those Americans were men.She was referred to as a “talented” student and was raised in Overbrook, Kansas, in a “loving and stable environment,” according to the US attorney.

She married a local man named Fluke, with whom she had two children, and dropped out of high school in her sophomore year.Her ex-son husband’s spoke under oath about how his mother abused him and his siblings for years.The woman’s son, who intends to attend Tuesday’s sentence in Alexandria, described his mother as “a monster without affection for her children, without a reason for her acts.”