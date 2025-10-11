*Due to an effective and intense counterattack by Pakistani forces, several Afghan soldiers have been killed, and Khawarij formations have been dispersed

Afghan posts failed to provide cover fire to the Khawarij, security sources. Reports indicate heavy losses to multiple Afghan posts and Khawarij formations

Hideouts of Khawarij and Daesh operating inside Afghanistan under the patronage of the interim Afghan government are being effectively targeted .Pakistan is employing artillery, tanks, and both light and heavy weaponry

In addition, aerial assets and drones are being used to target Daesh and Khawarij positions

Headquarters of Afghan forces that have been providing shelter to Daesh and Khawarij elements are also being targeted — security sources.