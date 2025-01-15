While discussing this issue, one must keep few things in mind.

One , not every missing person is a case of enforced disappearance. Some have joined militant outfits. For instance on july 21 , 2002 it was reported that : “Nine terrorists were killed in a military rescue operation in Balochistan earlier this month. Among the slain terrorists was a man named Saleem Baloch, who remained actively involved in nefarious activities while portrayed as a missing person by his accomplices.” It is believed that this is not the sole case. There are certain other examples that strengthen this point.

Two, despite that the issue is very serious and should be dealt with as per the law and the constitution; it cannot be denied that the numbers of the missing persons might have been exaggerated. The exact numbers of missing persons in Balochistan is around 400 and not 18000.

Three, we must try our best to come out of this troubled situation. A conflict zone unfortunately witnesses such tragedies. As per a report of ICRC , it is stated that “Virtually every country in the world is affected by the tragedy of people who have gone missing during past or ongoing armed conflicts and other situations of violence. While it is difficult to provide exact figures, especially in countries with ongoing conflicts, these are some statistics relating to the number of people missing because of armed conflict or violence”

For example : In the SOUTHERN CAUCASUS region 7,500 people have been reported missing in different armed conflicts. In the WESTERN BALKANS (Albania and the former Yugoslavia) more than 14,000 people remain unaccounted for since the 1990s. In COLOMBIA at least 79,000 people are estimated to be missing as a result of the armed conflict and other circumstances.In GUATEMALA 45,0004 people went missing as a result of the internal armed conflict, of which about 40,000 are still unaccounted for. The number of missing persons in IRAQ from 2003 to 2013 ranges from 250,000 to up to one million according to different public sources .The conflict in LEBANON saw 17,000 people go missing from 1975 to 1990, according to the Lebanese government. In MEXICO over 28,000 people were unaccounted for by late 2015, according to the Mexican government. During the decade-long non-international armed conflict in NEPAL (1996-2006) thousands of people were killed, and 1,337 individuals remain unaccounted for. In PERU 15,731 persons are still missing as a result of the conflict from 1980 to 2000 . In SOUTH SUDAN over 10,0009 children have been registered as unaccompanied, separated or missing . In SRI LANKA the ICRC has registered 16,000 people missing as a result of the conflict.

Four, The silver lining is that the state is well aware of the gravity of the issue. There are three commissions working on it. The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances formed by the Supreme Court , the Commission set up by Islamabad High Court and now Baluchistan govt. also plans to set up a new commission. Reportedly one third of the alleged missing persons have returned to their homes so far.

Five, the issue is not that simple. Some missing persons from Balochistan’s BYC and VBMP have potential connections to a series of violent attacks throughout the region. Investigations suggest that many of these individuals were linked to significant incidents, including assaults on the PC Hotel in Gwadar, attacks in Machh city, actions at Gwadar port, and assaults in Lasbela camp, Quetta Railway Station, and Turbat city. Sources indicate that a number of those classified as missing may have targeted non-Baloch residents engaged in vital development projects, as well as tourists and passersby. The trail of violence has reportedly led some of these individuals across the border into Afghanistan, where they are believed to have aligned themselves with militant groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

The issue of missing persons is a complex and multifaceted challenge that necessitates a thorough and compassionate approach to resolution. It is imperative, however, that this sensitive matter is not exploited as a tool for political leverage or as a means of undermining the state.