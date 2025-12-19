Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the second semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup.

In the knockout match of the event played in Dubai, Pakistan achieved the target of 122 runs in the 17th over for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sameer Minhas was outstanding for Pakistan by scoring 69 not out.

Usman Khan was dismissed for individual scores of 27 and Hamza Zahoor for 0. Ahmed Hussain returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 11 runs.

Iqbal Hussain Iman and Sami Al-Nabseer took 1 wicket each for Bangladesh.

Earlier, batting first at the invitation of Pakistan, the Bangladesh team was bowled out for 121 runs in the 27th over.

Sami Al-Nabseer was outstanding for Bangladesh by scoring 33 runs. Captain Azizul Hakim 20, Rafat Baig 14, Sheikh Parvez Jaboon 9, Jawad Abrar 9, Kalam Siddiqui 8, Farid Hassan 7, Muhammad Abdullah 5, MD Sobaj 2 and Saad Islam 0 were dismissed with individual scores.

Iqbal Hussain Iman returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 1 run.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan took 4 and 2 wickets respectively. Ali Raza, Muhammad Sayam and Ahmed Hussain took 1 wicket each.