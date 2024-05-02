Before the occurrence of the attack on Israel by Hamas, the Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu had lost his image and station as a politician and head of state. He grabbed it as a blessing in disguise and declared the thorough eradication of the civilians of Gaza, which he is hard-heartedly doing.

He has intensified the religious sentiments of the Israelis and has given free rein to the unparalleled genocide of defenseless civilians. He is taking advantage of the situation and is dragging the world towards a Third World War.

If diplomacy and restraint are unsuccessful, we can perceive a disastrous battle i.e. World War III. The unpredictable nature of this battle could resonate outside the borders of the Mideast. In an age of nuclear arsenal and universal interconnectedness, an area battle has the threatening prospect of dripping into a global catastrophe.

The international community led by global organizations like the United Nations must try to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis averting the danger of a third world war from emerging.

Let history help us as a guide driving us to unite beyond borders, boundaries, and ideologies and end our fights through diplomacy. Today the threats are more dangerous than ever and the costs of restating history’s blunders are too terrible to overlook. To protect our joint future, we must select the pursuit of peace.

There is an unforgettable story of a ten-year-old boy killed by an Israeli soldier on the roadside. He had put his foot on the neck of that child and was pressing his foot to kill him. Another Israeli soldier was standing close by and appreciating this horrible act. The baby cried and said he was suffocating, but he was hushed to death. Was he a terrorist or a freedom fighter? What was his fault?

Israel is killing men, women, and children on the fake plea of self-defense. The ten-year-old boy story and a photo in a newspaper in which a dog was carrying the dead body of a baby from Gaza in his mouth to eat him, should have been enough to agitate the morality of the wicked forces that are supporting the genocide of the innocent civilians of Gaza.

For the last seven decades, Israel being a terrorist state has been involved in the killings of innocent civilians in Palestine. According to UN decisions, the people have full right to take arms against illegal occupation forces. Israel has illegally occupied Palestinian territories and has violated UN resolutions.

To resolve the conflicts between different nations, the UN has failed. Palestine and Kashmir are still on the agenda of the UN and for the last seven decades, they have been waiting to be resolved amicably but to no avail. According to UN resolutions, the only peaceful solution to the Middle East crisis is the establishment of the Two-State Formula.

According to Article 6 of the UN charter, if there is a dispute between two countries, they should decide it bilaterally. If they cannot bilaterally decide, then by mutual consent, they should seek mediation from a third country to resolve the issue amicably between them. If they do not reach an agreement and there is a menace of war, then Article 7 of the UN charter will apply automatically.

Economic sanctions and diplomatic severance on the belligerent country are essential under this Article and, if needed, military action against the violator of the UN resolutions.

Israel and India are usurpers, illegal occupiers, aggressors, and fascist states. Action is necessary against them according to Article 7 of the UN Charter. This shows the uncertain character of the UN and the double standard of biased policy and attitude.