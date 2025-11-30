Islamabad: Pakistan has rejected the statement of the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling it baseless and unjustified.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Pakistani Parliament passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority, but the statement issued regarding the constitutional amendment did not reflect Pakistan’s perspective and ground realities.

The spokesperson clarified that like all democratic countries, legislation, including amendments to the Constitution, is the prerogative of Pakistan’s elected representatives, democracy and democratic procedures are the basis of civil and political rights and their respect is essential.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan is committed to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms enshrined in its Constitution, the High Commissioner will respect the sovereign decisions of the Pakistani Parliament.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the UN High Commissioner should avoid statements that contain political bias and misinformation, the new constitutional amendments have followed the clear procedure enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.