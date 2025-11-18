The Ukrainian president has announced that he will leave for Turkey tomorrow (Wednesday).

Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a social media post that he will leave for Turkey tomorrow, where, in addition to reviving peace talks with Russia, the exchange of prisoners of war will also be discussed.

