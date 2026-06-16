ISLAMABAD : UK deepens joint migration efforts and marks Pakistan’s role in brokering US-Iran peace deal on two-day Ministerial visit

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer uses a visit to Islamabad to thank Pakistan for their leadership in brokering the US-Iran peace deal.

Visit underlines longstanding UK support for stability in the Middle East and for Pakistan’s mediation role.

Minister bolsters joint UK-Pakistan efforts to tackle illegal immigration into the UK with additional funding to target underlying drivers which entice people to illegally travel to the UK.

The UK has welcomed the news of a peace deal between the US and Iran, following intense negotiations brokered by partners including Pakistan.

On the first day of his visit to Islamabad (15 June), Minister for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, personally thanked Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, for Pakistan’s role in reaching this significant moment.

He reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for stability in the Middle East, and made clear the UK would continue to do all it could to work with partners such as Pakistan to shore up this opportunity for a lasting peace.

During his meetings with senior Pakistani leadership, the Minister also committed an additional £8 million to support joint UK–Pakistan efforts to tackle crime and illegal migration. The funding will be used to strengthen border and visa systems and bring in expertise to help Pakistani law enforcement disrupt people‑smuggling and trafficking networks.

It will also support the return of individuals with no right to remain in the UK and fund community‑based programmes in high‑risk areas to address the root causes of illegal migration. This includes support for improving identity and information‑sharing processes, strengthening law enforcement capability to investigate smuggling networks, and expanding community‑based prevention programmes that reduce vulnerability to exploitation.

Minister for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, said:

“The news of a US-Iran deal is a hugely significant moment and I am pleased to convey my personal thanks, and that of the UK, to Pakistan during my visit here in Islamabad. Pakistan has played a critical role in brokering this opportunity for regional stability and we stand ready to work together to support a path to lasting peace.

“The UK-Pakistan partnership is critical for safeguarding global, regional and UK national security – working closely together to tackle terrorist threats, visa fraud and serious organised crime.

“We are taking this partnership and our co-operation to a new level, with additional funding to deter illegal migration and target drivers from the source.

“We remain grateful for the role Pakistan has played in facilitating negotiations. The UK and our partners will continue to work together to see the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

On his second visit to the country as a Foreign Office Minister, the Minister will also witness a live demonstration of joint work by law enforcement to tackle illegal migration. Backed by UK support, this work sees Pakistani authorities intercept non-genuine visa holders at Pakistani airports, ensuring only eligible travellers and students travel to the UK.

This visit will follow meetings between Minister Falconer and Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior and the Higher Education Commission to discuss closer practical collaboration to deter visa abuse.

Deepening the UK-Pakistan partnership is critical for ensuring UK and global security, with the UK providing counter-terrorism assistance to Pakistan to train civilians in investigating and prosecuting terrorist cases. As part of his visit, Minister Falconer met with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan to discuss the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, encourage a return to dialogue, and offer UK support to tackle the terrorist threat from Afghanistan.

The UK government is steadfast in its commitment to secure borders and national security. Building and deepening international partnerships is critical in delivering this.