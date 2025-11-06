General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the United Kingdom Army, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides reiterated the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the UK CGS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs. He was presented with guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army.