ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates is all set to host new format of international cricket league ‘Ninety-90 Bash’ stirring huge expectations and sensation in the cricket frenzy nations.

Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board and UAE Minister of Tolerance, Co-existence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan had formally approved hosting of new international cricket league in the country.

In this regard, an agreement was signed between Sharjah based Century Events and Sports FZC and the ECB at the official signing ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, said a press release on Sunday.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al Nahyan, Khalid Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), Salman Iqbal, Chairman of the ARY Group, Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, along with Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, Khalaf Bukhatir of Bukhatir Group and Imran Chaudhry, Managing Director, Cinergie Group of Companies were present.

Ninety-90 Bash will be the first-of-its-kind and this exciting 90-ball-an-inning annual cricket league format would be played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium during 2022.

Preparations for the Ninet-90 Bash are in full swing. Several well-known global business houses and cricketing icons and international players are set to sign in, bringing together a heady mix of iconic cricketing stars and emerging players to be part of this 90-ball-an-inning tournament.

Globally recognized and acknowledged as the pioneer and founding father of international cricket in the Middle-East, Abdul Rahman Bukhatir also runs an established and diversified business conglomerate based in Sharjah.

“I have been a part of cricket’s journey here in the United Arab Emirates from the very beginning, and it is my endeavor to continue to give cricket a home here, while finding ways of how to grow the game and keep it healthy,” a press release quoted Abdul Rahman Bukhatir as saying.

He expressed the optimism that this new exciting format could be instrumental in creating a brand-new fan base for the sport, not just in the UAE, but across the globe.

Salman Iqbal, Founder and President of renowned ARY Digital Network and owner of the Karachi Kings team at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on the occasion, said that he believed Ninety-90 cricket was just what the game needed.

“We believe we have something brand new to offer and the entire team expects the tournament to be a grand success,” he added

Imran Chaudhy, managing director Cinergie Group said that the proposed Ninety-90 format would be shorter than Twenty20 cricket, with the aim of making every contest sharp, edgy and action-packed.

Khalid Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, said that they were keenly looking forward to the Nintey-90 Bash League.