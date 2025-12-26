Islamabad: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan on a one-day visit, met with the President, Prime Minister and Field Marshal, in which it was agreed to increase cooperation in bilateral trade and other sectors.

According to Express News, when the royal plane of the distinguished guest landed at Nur Khan Air Base, JF 17 Thunder aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force saluted the guest, a smart contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honor and a 21-gun salute was given.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed him along with the cabinet, ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Atta Tarar and others were present. The Prime Minister also introduced the ministers. His high-level delegation also arrived with the UAE President.

The UAE President, along with his delegation, met with the President, Prime Minister and Army Chief and discussed various issues.

During the visit, a detailed meeting was held between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in which they discussed further strengthening the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the areas of ongoing cooperation. They discussed the possibilities of further deepening ties in various sectors. Both sides emphasized the importance of promoting economic cooperation, investment, energy, infrastructure development, IT, technology and people-to-people contacts.