Following a strong response from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates announced the end of its remaining counter-terrorism operations in Yemen.

According to the World News Agency, the UAE Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the withdrawal of counter-terrorism units will be carried out on a voluntary basis and in full coordination and cooperation with partners.

The Ministry of Defense added that the main reason for this is to ensure the safety and security of personnel present there.

The statement added that this decision was made after a comprehensive review in the context of recent developments and security concerns.

The Emirati Ministry of Defense added that the direct military presence of the UAE in Yemen had already ended in 2019.

The Emirati Ministry of Defense added that this move is in line with the UAE’s long-standing commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The Ministry of Defense statement clarified that the UAE has been supporting the legitimate government in Yemen under the Arab Coalition since 2015.

The statement said that since ending its military presence in 2019 after completing the set goals, only limited and specialized teams were present for counter-terrorism, which are now being withdrawn.

The UAE Ministry of Defense statement said that the sons of the UAE have made great sacrifices to achieve the goals of peace and stability in Yemen.

It should be noted that this statement by the UAE came after Saudi Arabia targeted alleged weapons-carrying vehicles at a Yemeni port.

Saudi Arabia took the position that the UAE is providing weapons and financial support to separatists in the southern region of Yemen.

However, the UAE rejected these accusations of the Saudis, calling this statement disappointing.

Earlier, the ruler of Yemen’s internationally recognized government also asked the UAE to leave Yemen within 24 hours.

Saudi-Emirati differences on Yemen: A brief background

Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined the same Arab coalition against the Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2015, but over time the two countries’ priorities diverged.

Saudi Arabia has been emphasizing Yemen’s unity, central government, and a political solution, while the UAE has focused on security, ports, and counterterrorism in southern Yemen and has moved closer to the Southern Transitional Council.

These differences came to the fore after the UAE’s military withdrawal in 2019, while the recent Mukalla incident and statements have further highlighted tensions between the two allies.