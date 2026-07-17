Islamabad, July 17, 2026 — The U.S. government has awarded Fulbright scholarships to 85 students and researchers from Pakistan to pursue master’s and Ph.D. degrees at universities in the United States. The Fulbright Program, administered in Pakistan by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), is the flagship academic exchange program of the U.S. government.

Jointly funded by the governments of the United States and Pakistan, the Fulbright Program equips Pakistani students with the academic and professional skills needed to address challenges at home and in the broader region. Through these highly competitive scholarships, Fulbright students gain access to world-class faculty and state-of-the-art research facilities while building ties that foster mutual understanding between the two countries. To prepare participants for their transition to study in the United States, USEFP hosted a two-day pre-departure orientation in Islamabad.

In his remarks at the event, Chargé d’Affaires Andy Halus underscored the importance of educational exchange, “Pakistan is privileged to have one of the largest Fulbright programs in the world. It is a direct result of the strength of our partnership and Senator Fulbright’s core conviction that when people learn from one another, they forge lasting connections across communities, countries, and cultures. Educational exchange is among the most powerful forms of diplomacy we have. Every student in this room earned their place through hard work, talent, and determination. As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, we are also celebrating the next chapter of U.S.-Pakistan relations, and you are part of writing it. You will forge new partnerships, champion innovation, and you will shape the course of this relationship for the next 250 years.”

The 2026 Fulbright scholarship recipients represent every province of Pakistan and various academic disciplines, including engineering, artificial intelligence, business, finance, public policy, and social sciences. Among the awardees this year are 71 master’s and 14 Ph.D. students, and 6 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Fellows who will begin their academic exchanges this fall. The scholarship covers tuition fees, travel expenses, living stipends, and health insurance.

Welcoming the cohort at the orientation, Dr. Peter Moran, Executive Director of USEFP, emphasized the importance of the exchange experience “The Fulbright Program enables academic pursuits in fields of critical importance. But it also promotes engaging with American communities, sharing cultural experiences, and building connections that promote mutual understanding between Americans and Pakistanis.”

The impact of the U.S. government’s investment in the program extends beyond the scholarship period. Fulbright alumni return to Pakistan with enhanced professional expertise, strengthened research capacity, and a commitment to applying their knowledge to serve their communities and institutions.

The Fulbright Program in Pakistan is administered by USEFP, a binational commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since 2005, nearly 3,000 Pakistanis have received Fulbright scholarships under the U.S. government’s commitment to this program, making it the most impactful educational partnership between the two countries. For more information