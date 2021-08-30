GILGIT: A two-day free medical camp was organized by Adil Foundation in Darkot Valley of Yasin Tehsil of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The camp’s medical specialists examined more than 200 patients for free, including the elderly, children, men, and women, and distributed free medicine. Most of the diseases diagnosed during the camp include gastrointestinal diseases, respiratory diseases, body and joint pains, etc.



Darkut valley is situated in the west of Gilgit-Baltistan on the Pak-Afghan border, with strong tourism potential and natural resources which have not yet been exploited fully. The valley is still deprived of basic human needs such as roads, healthcare, and education.

Darkut: A doctor is examining a small girl during the two-day free medical camp.



Jamshed Ahmed, head of the foundation, thanked all the donor agencies, medical experts, local community and participants on the occasion and said that the camp would open the door to more opportunities to help the people of the area in the future. Solutions to health problems can be found.



He said that similar medical campuses would be set up in remote valleys like Nazbar and Qarqalti in the future.

Taking about the sorry state of government, he said that the staff of all government health centers was suffering. They also lack medicines and health professionals who can diagnose diseases.

Referring to the future planning of the foundation, he said that he wanted to set up an incubation center in Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the government and various agencies which would help in putting into practice the different thinking of the students here.



Apart from this, work will also be done in the ICT sector which will create employment opportunities. He said a Darkut-style medical camp would also be held in Rawalpindi for Afghan refugees.

The foundation is working on promoting quality education, social-economic development, health, and women empowerment in Pakistan, particularly Northern Pakistan.