The federal government has formed two analysis committees to resolve business and technical ambiguities in the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year-27 2026 (Finance Bill 2026). One is headed by Javed Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Business Council, while the other is headed by Muhammad Raza, Chartered Accountant, to resolve technical ambiguities. Both the committees will submit their suggestions and identified deficiencies in the Finance Bill to the Tax Policy Office of the Ministry of Finance by June 20, 2026.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance has officially issued a notification. According to the first notification, on the directions of the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, a high-level analysis committee has been formed to identify and resolve ambiguities and deficiencies related to the business community in the Finance Bill 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the objective of the committee is to review the concerns and suggestions raised by the business sector and formulate actionable recommendations so that the business-related shortcomings in the Finance Bill can be addressed. The committee will be headed by Pakistan Business Council Chief Executive Officer Javed Qureshi, while Tax Policy Office Director General Dr. Najeeb Ahmed Memon, FBR Member Strategic Transformation Hameed Atiq Sarwar, Member Customs Policy Ashhad Javed and Member Inland Revenue Policy Sajjad Tasleem Azam will serve as co-chairs.

The committee also includes representatives of prominent business and trade organizations of the country, including FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Faheem-ur-Rehman, Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Rehan Hanif, Bank Alfalah President Yousuf Hussain, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Usman Shaukat, Sialkot Chamber President Syed Ehtesham Mazhar, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Chairman Sohail Pasha, OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem and Pakistan Business Council’s Aman Ghanchi.

According to the notification, the committee will review the suggestions received from the business community and the shortcomings identified and submit recommendations to the Tax Policy Office for their resolution. If necessary, the committee will be able to include more members with mutual consent.

The Ministry of Finance has asked the concerned parties and business entities to send their suggestions and identified deficiencies to the Tax Policy Office, Ministry of Finance, Islamabad by June 20, 2026 for timely consideration.

According to another notification, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue has constituted a special anomaly committee to identify and rectify technical deficiencies and ambiguities in the Finance Bill 2026.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the objective of the committee is to review the technical suggestions and objections raised by the business community and other concerned quarters and provide appropriate recommendations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The committee will be headed by renowned Chartered Accountant Muhammad Raza, while Dr. Najeeb Ahmed Memon, Hamid Atiq Sarwar, Sajjad Tasleem Azam and Ashhad Javed will serve as co-chairs.

The committee also includes eminent experts from the fields of tax, customs, trade and business, representatives of chartered accountants, tax bar associations and officials of the National Tariff Commission. According to the notification, the committee will review technical issues related to business and tax and formulate recommendations for their resolution.

If necessary, the committee may also include more members with unanimous consent. The Ministry of Finance has asked all relevant stakeholders, business organizations and tax experts to submit their technical suggestions and identified shortcomings related to the Finance Bill 2026 to the Tax Policy Office of the Ministry of Finance by June 20, 2026, so that they can be included in the deliberations of the committee.