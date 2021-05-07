MUMBAI: Indian police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested two men with at least seven kilogrammes of natural uranium in Mumbai, the capital of India’s Maharashtra state.

Uranium, a rare element is highly radioactive and is used for making nuclear explosives.

According to reports in Indian media, the ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.

Acting on specific information, the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance on February 14 this year, he said. Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer.

The ATS said that officials are questioning the arrested men to trace further links.

Media reports further said that the uranium seized was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai for analysis. A report was received that the substance is Natural Uranium, which is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.