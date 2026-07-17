RAWALPINDI – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will make their decision in the upcoming elections based on performance, development, and public service, and will hand Pakistan Muslim League (N) a decisive victory.

He was addressing a large Workers Convention organized by PML-N Rawalpindi for the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The convention was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb and Malik Abrar Ahmed, AJK candidates Ahmed Raza Qadri and Yasir Lone, PML-N Rawalpindi City President Sardar Naseem Khan, former MNA Haji Pervaiz Khan, along with MPAs, local leadership, and a large number of workers.

Barrister Danyal said the people of Azad Kashmir are fully aware and will vote on the basis of real development and service. “PML-N has always prioritized solving public issues and advancing regional development, while opponents have nothing to offer but allegations and negative politics”.

He emphasized that this election is about performance, not hollow promises. “The people know who truly served them and who only made claims. PML-N candidates will prove worthy of public trust” .