The rise of social media has fundamentally altered the landscape of public discourse, particularly in Pakistan, where platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram have evolved into vital arenas for political and social engagement. In this context, social media has become more than just a medium for conversation; it has become a powerful tool for collective action, giving voice to issues such as government policies, corruption, and social injustices. The role of Pakistani youth in digital activism is important. The youth have emerged as the primary force behind this online movement, mobilizing support for various causes and participating in online protests. This digital activism plays a significant role in shaping the country’s political and social landscape, often resulting in real-world implications, from policy changes to social upheavals. However, internet outrage can have a severe economic impact. A survey by Top10VPN.com highlights the scale of disruption caused by internet shutdowns, estimating over 9,700 hours of outages in 2024 alone, costing Pakistan over USD1.3 billion particularly tied to social media platform X. These shutdowns are often triggered by public protests, elections, or government attempts to control information. While online demonstrations can lead to social change, the economic consequences such as drops in stock prices, hesitance in business investments, and increased scrutiny from the public can destabilize industries and create uncertainty in the market. The presence of social media campaigns can also affect businesses, forcing them to respond quickly to public sentiment, sometimes resulting in measures that may not be in the best interest of long-term growth or innovation. Moreover, prolonged internet unrest can create a chilling effect on potential investors who desire a stable environment, discouraging business expansion and hindering overall economic growth. Tackling the challenges of misinformation is essential. Another significant issue in the context of social media in Pakistan is the rampant spread of misinformation. False narratives circulating on social platforms, leading to confusion, polarization, and even violence, often exacerbate the country’s political and sectarian tensions. In a society already vulnerable to instability, misinformation can quickly escalate into larger conflicts. Proactive strategies for managing internet outrage are necessary. Given these challenges, the Pakistani government must transition from a reactive approach to a proactive one. The following measures are essential to mitigate the internet outrage’s economic and social impact. Educating the population about the responsible use of social media and providing skills to identify misinformation is crucial. Particularly in regions like public health, elections, and governance digital literacy campaigns can make more informed decisions. Corporate social responsibility can serve. Encouraging businesses to engage in ethical practices and social responsibility can help mitigate backlash from consumers. When companies align their actions with societal values, they are less likely to become the target of public outrage. Establishing a stable business environment is the key. To foster investment and economic growth, the government must ensure a stable and predictable business environment by upholding the rule of law, protecting property rights, and ensuring transparent regulations. The government should collaborate with civil society organizations and engage social media influencers to understand the concerns driving public discontent. Engaging in dialogue and working toward mutual solutions can help address issues more effectively and prevent unrest from escalating. While social media-driven outrage in Pakistan represents a powerful force for social change, it also carries substantial risks for the economy. The government must take steps to manage this resource effectively, ensuring that the potential for positive social transformation outweighs the disruptive effects on the business and economic landscape. With the right policies, it is possible to turn the natural resource of internet outrage into a force for constructive change, ultimately benefiting both the people and the economy.