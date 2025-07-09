ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, reiterated the need to transform the brotherly relations between the two countries into a strategic partnership and stressed the need for close ties between the two countries in the context of the regional and global environment, especially Gaza and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was called on by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister for National Defense Yasir Guler, where Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and other senior officials were also present.

Welcoming the Turkish delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, which are based on shared history, culture and mutual respect.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive development of bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Turkey in various fields including trade, investment, technology and defense.

The Prime Minister recalled his various meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the current year, including the recent one during the 17th ECO Summit, and the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to transforming Pak-Turkey relations into a strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission meeting under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, expressed hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would further improve, which would strengthen cooperation in multilateral areas.

During the meeting with the Turkish ministers, he reiterated that the two countries will continue to provide strong and unwavering support to each other’s core interests.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for close engagement between the two sides in the context of the rapidly changing regional and global environment, especially in the context of Gaza and Iran.

He once again expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their continued support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for concerted efforts by both countries to increase bilateral trade to achieve the mutually agreed target of $5 billion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkish companies to expand their investment in Pakistan and invited Turkey to partner in Pakistan’s structural reforms and economic development.