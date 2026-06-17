A Turkish defence delegation visited the headquarters of the National Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad on Wednesday, where it was briefed on Pakistan’s disaster preparedness framework, early warning mechanisms and institutional response capacity.

Briefing on early warning and NEOC capabilities

During the visit, officials of the National Disaster Management Authority presented a detailed briefing on disaster risk reduction strategies, the functioning of the National Emergency Operations Centre, and the use of technology for early warning and real-time coordination during emergencies.

Chairman NDMA Inam Haider highlighted the importance of strengthening preparedness systems through data-driven planning and timely dissemination of alerts to minimise loss of life and property.

He also underscored the value of international collaboration in enhancing resilience against natural and man-made disasters.

Pledge to expand Pakistan–Türkiye cooperation in disaster response

The two sides discussed avenues for deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of disaster management, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.

It was agreed that Pakistan and Türkiye would further expand joint efforts and share best practices in emergency response mechanisms.

The Turkish delegation appreciated the modern systems in place at the NDMA and commended Pakistan’s National Emergency Operations Centre for its operational efficiency and coordinated response structure.

The delegation also expressed a commitment to strengthening practical cooperation with Pakistan in disaster preparedness and humanitarian response initiatives, particularly through enhanced training and institutional linkages.

Officials noted that the visit reflected growing engagement between the two countries in the field of emergency management and disaster resilience.