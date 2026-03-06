By Sardar Khan Niazi

In international politics, the most dangerous wars are not those fought in self-defense but those launched by choice. When a powerful state decides to use military force against a country that poses no immediate or direct threat, the consequences extend far beyond the battlefield. The decision by former US president Donald Trump to unleash military action against another sovereign state fits squarely into this troubling pattern — one that risks undermining the fragile norms that have governed global conduct since the end of the Second World War. At the heart of the matter lies a simple question: what constitutes a legitimate reason for war? For decades, the international system has been built around the principle that force should only be used in self-defense or with the authorization of the United Nations Security Council. This framework was designed precisely to prevent powerful states from imposing their will on weaker ones. When leaders circumvent it, they erode not only legal norms but also global stability. Trump’s approach to foreign policy has often been marked by unilateralism and an instinctive distrust of multilateral institutions. During his time in office, he repeatedly signaled a willingness to act outside established international frameworks if he believed it served American interests or domestic political goals. The latest escalation reflects that worldview: a belief that military power can be wielded with limited regard for international consensus or long-term consequences. Such actions carry profound risks. First, they set a dangerous precedent. If the world’s most powerful military can strike another state without a clear and imminent threat, other nations may feel justified in doing the same. The erosion of restraint in the use of force could lead to a far more volatile international environment. Second, wars of choice rarely remain limited in scope. History offers sobering lessons. Conflicts launched with the expectation of swift and decisive results often become protracted and unpredictable. Civilian populations bear the heaviest burden, while regional instability spreads far beyond the initial theatre of operations. Third, these interventions weaken the credibility of international law. Institutions such as the United Nations are far from perfect, but they represent humanity’s best attempt to create rules that restrain power. When major powers bypass these mechanisms, they effectively signal that might, rather than law, determines outcomes. There is also a domestic dimension. Military action abroad can sometimes serve political purposes at home — rallying nationalist sentiment or shifting public attention away from internal divisions. However, history shows that the short-term political gains of such strategies rarely outweigh the long-term costs. For countries in regions already struggling with instability, the implications are particularly worrying. Conflicts involving major powers often produce ripple effects — economic disruption, refugee flows and heightened geopolitical tensions. States far removed from the immediate conflict may still find themselves dealing with its consequences. None of this is to suggest that the international community should ignore genuine security threats. There are circumstances in which the use of force becomes unavoidable. But, those circumstances must be clearly defined, collectively assessed and anchored in international law. Otherwise, the world risks sliding back toward an era where power alone determines the rules. Ultimately, the question is not only about one leader or one conflict. It is about whether the global community is willing to defend the principles that prevent international politics from descending into chaos. Wars launched without clear justification do not make the world safer. More often than not, they leave it more divided, unstable and dangerous. If the international order is to survive, its rules must apply even to the most powerful states. Anything less invites a future where restraint disappears — and where the next war of choice may prove far more devastating than the last.