US President Donald Trump’s dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize remained unfulfilled and the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 went to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado.

Interestingly, US President Donald Trump was among the candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. He was nominated by Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who said that Trump has made significant efforts to mediate international disputes and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

However, the Nobel Committee, after long deliberation, decided to give this year’s prize to individuals who have been directly active in the field of promoting democracy and human freedom.

US President Donald Trump was very optimistic about the Peace Prize this year and a few hours before the announcement, he had said that if I were not awarded this prize, it would be a great insult to our country.

On the other hand, some political observers say that the Nobel Committee has given a clear message about Trump’s failure that establishing peace requires not just political statements but practical struggle and sacrifice.

Trump’s failure is being met with sarcastic comments on social media. Users are saying in the comments that being a “peacemaker” is not enough for the Nobel Peace Prize, but rather continuous and proven performance is a condition.