US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged several Arab and Muslim leaders to join the Abraham Accords with Israel once the war with Iran concludes, signalling a renewed push to reshape regional diplomacy after months of conflict.

According to Axios, Trump made the remarks during a conference call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. The call focused on an emerging framework aimed at ending the Iran conflict and stabilising the wider Middle East.

Officials said Trump told participants that if a final agreement to end hostilities with Iran is reached, he expects countries not already part of the Abraham Accords to move towards normalising relations with Israel.

The Abraham Accords, first signed in 2020, established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states, but key regional players, including Saudi Arabia, have not yet joined the framework.

US officials said several leaders expressed conditional support for the emerging agreement on Iran, with some indicating willingness to continue engagement depending on how negotiations develop. However, Trump’s suggestion of expanding normalisation reportedly surprised some participants, particularly those without formal ties to Israel.

One official described a moment of silence during the call after the proposal was raised, before Trump lightened the tone by joking about whether leaders were still on the line.

Trump also reportedly said his envoys, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would follow up on the proposal in the coming weeks to explore further diplomatic options.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump later thanked regional governments for their cooperation and suggested that participation in the Abraham Accords could be strengthened and expanded as part of a broader peace initiative.

He also floated the possibility of Iran eventually joining the accords, though that would require Tehran to recognise Israel, a position it has historically rejected.