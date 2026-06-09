New York :US President Donald Trump has said negotiations to contain the Iran-Israel conflict are in their “final throes,” as both countries signal a pause in direct attacks following days of intense escalation across the region.

Trump told supporters during a televised rally for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham that Washington expects what he called a “total victory” in the coming weeks, adding that oil prices would fall once stability returns. “We’ve been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle,” he said, claiming the outcome would be clear within two weeks.

His remarks came shortly after Iran and Israel indicated a halt in their mutual strikes, marking a temporary easing of tensions after one of the most dangerous confrontations between the two sides since a ceasefire agreement earlier this year. However, officials in Tehran warned that the pause would not hold if Israel continued military operations in Lebanon or against Iran-linked groups in the region.

Iranian authorities said they had suspended attacks on Israel but cautioned that any further “aggression” would trigger a “crushing response,” particularly if Israeli strikes in Lebanon persisted.

Despite signals of de-escalation, hostilities have continued elsewhere in the region. Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon intensified, with drone strikes reported on the city of Nabatieh and air raids hitting nearby towns including Kfarsir, Al-Abbasiya and Al-Ramadiya in the Tyre district, according to regional reports.

The situation in the occupied West Bank also remained tense, with Israeli forces carrying out overnight raids in Jenin and surrounding areas. Palestinian sources said a father and son were arrested during the latest operations, while additional detentions and property damage were reported in Hebron and Nablus, including the burning of a vehicle by settlers in Beit Amrin.

Trump’s comments added to the diplomatic uncertainty, as he framed the situation as close to resolution while simultaneously warning of continued pressure. He said the United States expected a “total victory” over Iran-linked threats, suggesting that a breakthrough could come within weeks.