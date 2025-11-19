WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India was once again about to impose war on Pakistan, he intervened and stopped New Delhi.Speaking at the White House alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is on a state visit to Washington, President Trump said: “I stopped eight major wars in the world, including the Pakistan-India. I also stopped the Pakistan-India war that was about to start again.”

He said that Pakistan and India have now been taking positive steps.The US president expressed the hope that the Russia-Ukraine war would end soon. “I don’t expect the Russia-Ukraine conflict to drag on for so long.”

He called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a long-time friend.President Trump called the Joe Biden administration incompetent. “We brought inflation down to the lowest level. We reduced petroleum and gas prices. Saudi Arabia has promised an investment of $600 billion,” he stated.