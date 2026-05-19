The government has not told us anything about the 28th Amendment: Sadiq Ali Memon, The situation in the country is not good: Kamran Murtaza, The government should think about the people: Muhammad Ali Durrani

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said US, Iran ceasefire still in place. we have to fix our internal situation. i have a deep connection with the PPP. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is doing a great job. they are going to reduce the powers of the provinces. there is no business in KP, people are going out. elections will be held on time. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is doing a great job. a lot of good work has been done in Sindh. Sindh government has built very good hospitals. very good health work is being done in Sindh. poverty is increasing day by day. elections have never been fair in the country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman have a clean party.

MNA PPP Sadiq Ali Memon said the government has not told us anything about the 28th Amendment. when the draft comes out, we will give our opinion on it. this is all speculation. the same thing happened with the 26th and 27th amendments. the 18th Amendment gave rights to the provinces. the President has made great contributions to democracy. the President is not being removed from office. the President will complete his term in office. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a very smart politician. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also has great services for democracy. Maulana Fazlur Rehman was with us on the occasion of the 18th Amendment. Maulana Fazlur Rehman makes decisions after careful consideration. whenever the Constitution is discussed, it is discussed thoughtfully. whenever elections were held, the PPP came forward with power. Sindh government is doing very good work. Sindh government is solving people’s problems. very good work is being done in Sindh regarding health. Anmol alias Pinky’s case has come to light. Anmol alias Pinky has been arrested from Lahore. Anmol alias Pinky says that i am being forced to give a statement. our doors are open to all for political dialogue. when we were in the opposition, we told PTI to come and talk. but at that time PTI did not listen to us. we have never refused to talk to anyone.

JUI-F leader Senator Kamran Murtaza said the situation in the country is not good. the situation in the country is deteriorating day by day. the Constitution should not be tampered with. if we tamper with the constitution, we will suffer losses. the strength of the provinces is the strength of the federation. will taking powers from the provinces benefit them? taking away powers from provinces will create problems. this government is a form 47. elections have never been fair in the country. this is a hybrid government.

Former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said the government should think about the people. the conditions of the people are deteriorating day by day. whatever amendments are being made, if they are in favor of the people, we are with them. if these amendments are brought against the rights of the people, we will not support them. petrol prices are skyrocketing. people’s lives have been turned upside down. the government is imposing a levy on oil. the government has completely failed in every field. there is a lot of taxes in the country. people are leaving their businesses and going abroad. hybrid opposition is necessary at this time. we all have to get rid of this government together. we are demanding what the people want. PPP is an ally of PML-N. we have to do something for our people now. hybrid government has always been in the making. Pervez Musharraf formed the government with weak people. Pervez Musharraf was removed through NRO.