US President Donald Trump has described the ongoing negotiations with Iran as going in the right direction and claimed that the process of denuclearizing Iran is also progressing well.

According to a foreign news agency report, US President Donald Trump has said that things are going well between the US and Iran and the recent meeting in Qatar has been good.

He claimed that the process of denuclearizing Iran is progressing well, he has had very good meetings with them and let’s see what happens next.

Trump said that we are going very well, Iran has come a long way, I think they are happy.

The report quoted reliable sources as saying that technical talks were held between the US and Iran in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Wednesday, where they discussed the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and a lasting ceasefire.

In Qatar, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff also met with the Qatari Prime Minister, who is acting as a mediator in these negotiations with Pakistan. The meeting discussed details regarding the negotiations, but sources said that he himself would not participate in the negotiations.