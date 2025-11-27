Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 6 runs in the sixth match of the tri-series T20I.

In the match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s team was able to score 178 runs in the stipulated overs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Captain Salman Agha stood out for Pakistan by scoring 63 not out. Usman Khan 33, Muhammad Nawaz 27, Saim Ayub 27, Sahibzada Farhan 9, Fakhar Zaman 1 and Babar Azam returned to the pavilion on 0.

For Sri Lanka, Dashmantha Chimera took 4 wickets while Ishan Malinga took 2 wickets. Winandu Hasaranga took one wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, batting first at the invitation of Pakistan, scored 184 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated overs.

For Sri Lanka, Kamil Mishara stood out by scoring 76 runs. Kaushal Mendis scored 40, captain Dasan Shanaka scored 17, Patham Nissanka scored 8 and Kushal Perera scored 6 runs.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed took 2 wickets while Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub took 1 wicket each.