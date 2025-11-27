Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 185 runs to win in the tri-nation T20 series.

Batting first at the invitation of Pakistan in the match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka scored 184 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated overs.

Kamil Mishara was the standout for Sri Lanka with 76 runs. Kushal Mendis scored 40, captain Dasan Shanaka scored 17, Patham Nissanka scored 8 and Kushal Perera scored 6 runs.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed dismissed 2 players while Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub took 1 wicket each.