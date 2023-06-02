Karachi: The trailer of the Pakistani animated film AllahYar and the 100 Flowers of God has been released.

The fans’ wait is over The preparations for the release of the Pakistani 3D animated film AllahYar and the 100 Flowers of God have been completed.

The film, which has the honor of being the first 3D animated film of Pakistan, is a stereoscopic film whose story is based on the character of Allahyar, a young man from the northern regions of Pakistan.

In the trailer of the film, Allahyar will be seen completing the task to save his father and playing the role of a bodyguard.

Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God, made under the banner of Third World Studio, will grace the cinema halls across Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Remember that the dubbing of the film has been done in the voice of famous actors of the Pakistani showbiz industry Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Bushra Ansari, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Nadia Jameel, and Anam Zaidi.