Karachi:

A five-storey building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of ​​Lyari on Friday morning. So far, 16 bodies have been pulled out of the rubble, including seven women and a child. One woman died in the hospital. 12 injured people have been rescued. Several people are still feared to be trapped.

After the tragic incident of the building collapse in Baghdadi, Lyari, there is an atmosphere of mourning in the area, where many families have lost their loved ones. In this heartbreaking tragedy, the Muslim and Hindu communities are standing side by side with each other, while a relief camp has been set up by volunteers, where the affected women are supporting each other.

Rescue operations have been ongoing since the building collapsed and with every passing moment, both anxiety and hope are increasing and the number of people killed in the incident has reached 17.

According to hospital officials, 16 bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Trauma Center so far, and Fatima, a 55-year-old woman who was brought to the hospital in critical condition yesterday, died during treatment. Two people injured in the accident are still undergoing treatment, including a woman.

Rescue officials say that more bodies are likely to be found in view of the possibility of more people under the rubble.

The incident in Lyari took place yesterday, in which several families were affected and rescue operations are still ongoing. After the building collapsed, mothers and sisters are crying helplessly in search of their loved ones.

An affected woman said that five members of her family are still missing, including Rohit, Mihoor, daughter-in-law Manisha, daughter-in-law Geeta and Deorani.

She said that she sat by the rubble all night and waited for the well-being of her loved ones.

While bodies are being pulled out of the rubble of the building, miracles are also happening on the other hand. A three-month-old girl was found alive in an injured condition, which brought tears to the eyes of the family.

The entire family of Mai Shamji’s brother Harshi has been affected by the accident. According to him, two sons, two daughters-in-law, his brother’s wife and a three-month-old granddaughter were all affected by the accident. The death of the younger son Paranthak has been confirmed.

Mai Shamji said that Mihoor’s marriage had only been 6 months, the dowry was also destroyed, but we don’t need goods, we need our loved ones.

In the hospital, the members of the affected families are busy praying for their loved ones, no one’s tears are stopping, so some are gathering courage and hoping for the safety of their loved ones.

Rescue operations are underway by rescue agencies and the local administration, while temporary accommodation and food are also being arranged for the affected people.

According to Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, the rescue operation may take 24 hours to complete.

He said, “Residents of the damaged buildings should move to another place on their own, we cannot forcefully evict anyone from their homes.”

The Karachi Commissioner also announced a meeting with the Sindh Building Control Authority regarding illegal constructions.

It should be noted that 6 families were living in the building that collapsed in the Baghdadi area of ​​Lyari. Three portions were built on each floor of the building. It is noteworthy that this building was declared damaged three years ago, but neither the residents vacated the building nor the administration took any action.

The authorities have also evacuated two other buildings (a two-story and a seven-story) adjacent to the collapsed building. Rescue teams have also cut the electricity and gas lines of the building to avoid further accidents.

Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Javed Khoso said that notices were given to the residents of the affected building in 2022, 2023 and 2024. According to him, out of 107 derelict buildings in the district, 21 were declared extremely dangerous, out of which 14 have been evacuated.

He said that “it would be premature to immediately hold anyone responsible for the Lyari incident.”

The incident is another tragic example of the serious consequences of poor construction of buildings and administrative negligence in the city. According to reports so far, the rescue operation will continue till late at night.