– Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday said that the verdict announced against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case was fully in line with the Constitution and the law.

In a statement, Barrister Aqeel Malik maintained that the former PTI chairman had clearly violated legal provisions. He alleged that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi deliberately undervalued a Bulgari jewellery set to obtain it at a fraction of its actual price, causing loss to the national exchequer.

He added that accountability under the law was essential to uphold transparency and the rule of law.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani said that all state gifts were required to be deposited in the Toshakhana in accordance with established rules. He alleged that the gift was unlawfully purchased at a throwaway price, terming the act a clear case of fraud.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court awarded Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi 10 years’ imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-II case. Additionally, both were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, bringing their total sentence to 17 years each. The court also imposed a fine of Rs164 million on each of the convicts.

The verdict was announced by Accountability Court Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand during proceedings held at Adiala Jail, where both accused were present at the time of the judgment.

Government officials reiterated that the decision reflected due legal process and underscored that no individual was above the law. They stressed that strict implementation of accountability laws was necessary to protect public resources and ensure institutional integrity.

