Khyber: The Torkham trade crossing remains closed for bilateral trade for the 25th day today.

According to customs sources, long queues of cargo vehicles are still present due to the closure of the trade crossing. Thousands of cargo vehicles of import, export and transit trade are stuck at different places.

Officials say that Pakistan exports various goods including cement, medicines, cloth, fresh fruits and vegetables to Afghanistan, while coal, soapstone, dry and fresh fruits, including several other goods, are imported from Afghanistan.

According to sources, an average of Rs 850 million worth of bilateral trade with Afghanistan is done through the Torkham trade crossing daily, which includes exports worth Rs 580 million and imports worth Rs 250 million. It has been further informed that the Pakistani treasury receives an average of Rs 50 million per day from Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.

According to immigration sources, Afghan citizens residing illegally in the country are being deported in a phased manner, and in this regard, the Torkham border was opened 3 days ago for the repatriation of Afghan refugees.