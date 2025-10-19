Karachi: A kilogram of tomato has become more expensive than chicken meat in the city.

The price of tomatoes per kilogram in Karachi has crossed Rs 500, while chicken meat is being sold for Rs 450 per kilogram. Tomatoes are available in different areas and streets of the city for between Rs 450 and Rs 550 per kilogram.

According to shopkeepers, the prices have increased due to the stoppage of tomato imports from Afghanistan and limited supply from Punjab. Currently, 90 percent of the demand for tomatoes in Karachi is being met by Iranian tomatoes, but its supply is also proving insufficient.

The district administration has set the official price of tomatoes at Rs 280 per kilogram, but shopkeepers in general markets including thrift markets are refusing to sell at the official price.

Shopkeepers say that they cannot sell tomatoes cheaply because they are expensive in the market. According to them, if the administration wants to sell at the official price, then they should first go to the market and ensure implementation of the price list.

The Bachat Bazaar administration says that if shopkeepers cannot comply with government rates, they will not be allowed to sell.