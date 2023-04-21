After Twitter changed the microblogging service into a subscription-based service, many famous people, including several well-known athletes, lost their verified status on the platform.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Virat Kohli, the best player in India, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in Portugal, are just a few of the famous people who have lost their blue legacy tick on Twitter.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, said last week that the deadline for deleting legacy blue checks is April 20. He had told social media users that their blue tick will be removed on April 1; however, this did not occur.

Users who didn’t sign up for Twitter Blue after the deadline lost their legacy checkmarks.

These are the reactions of three prominent athletes who lost their legacy Twitter badges.

Twitter Remove Blue Tick Badge from Babar Azam & Virat Kholi too.

Now both of them have to pay $8 to gain a blue tick Again.#PakvsNz #NZvsPAK #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/jEIW5OKVMU — Hafeez Alam Ghazi (@GhaziHafeez) April 20, 2023

Babar, virat and other big players to Elon musk after knowing that he removed their blue tick for not giving money.pic.twitter.com/7YAfqLE4KE — A🪐 (@avocod1sh) April 20, 2023

Blue tick kidar Gya 🤷‍♂️😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LoaEcwUDs3 — NØMƗ ✨ (@BABAR_fanhunyar) April 20, 2023