PESHAWAR: According to Donald Blome, ambassador to Pakistan, the United States would give the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police cutting-edge equipment.

The promise was made during a meeting on Thursday between the ambassador and IGP Akhtar Hayat. Blome expressed his appreciation for the police’s efforts in battling militancy and gave the department his complete support.

The US ambassador led a delegation from the US mission and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) that met Mr. Hayat at the central police headquarters to discuss various initiatives INL has started to boost the manpower and capability of the KP police.

The IGP briefed the delegation on the counter-terrorism department’s reorganisation and upgrades, as well as the training programme and scientific research that had been supplied to police in order to effectively battle terrorism.

He claimed that most police stations had dedicated desks for dealing with women’s issues.

Ambassador Blome launched a new U.S. government project focused on economic recovery and development in the Newly Merged Districts. This @USAID_Pakistan activity will strengthen the agriculture sector & promote SMEs. pic.twitter.com/JS4ZBSTUme — USAID Pakistan (@USAID_Pakistan) March 2, 2023

The US ambassador added that for 75 years, the US had worked with Pakistan to enhance economic development and create a bright future for its citizens.

Blome said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s agriculture sector needed to be strengthened and modernised in order to provide food security, economic stability, and climatic resilience.

After establishing an Economic Recovery and Development Activity (Erda) here on Thursday, he was giving a speech to a crowd.

Associates in Development is implementing Erda, a five-year effort (AID). The project aims to increase economic prospects in KP by supporting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses and modernising and strengthening the agricultural sector.

The US representative claimed that the project would help thousands of flood-affected households and 2,000 businessmen.

According to him, this action will support small and medium-sized businesses and help the agriculture industry establish new goods and markets.