Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reiterated his government’s determination to uplift the education system to international standards.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the CM said the launch of the teaching licence is a historic milestone, adding that Sindh’s educational future will be built on knowledge, ethics, and excellence.

He emphasized that teachers are central to educational reforms, and no reform is possible without them. “Licensing will enhance both the dignity and performance of teachers,” he said.

CM Murad expressed pride in the completion of Sindh’s first-ever teaching licence test and called the policy a visionary and bold step. He noted that licensing teachers is a revolutionary move that will ensure both competence and accountability.

He stressed the urgent need for more teachers, saying, “We cannot leave people in darkness after showing them the light.” He added that education begins at home and that everyone remembers their first day of school.

Only 16% of candidates passed the teaching licence test, he noted, adding that there is no time to waste in improving the system. “Fifty years ago, we had more functional schools—this decline began decades ago.”

The CM highlighted that merit-based recruitment has been ensured, and these new teachers will now prepare the next generation. “Politics is not a profession, so no license is required—but in education, we must be held accountable.”

He concluded by saying, “Whenever I was scolded by my leadership, it was usually because work hadn’t been done in someone’s area. I still deeply respect my teachers as much as I do my parents. A good teacher is one who finds happiness in the success of their students.”