Asif Mahmood

The recent Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, held from October 25 to 29, ended without a breakthrough, not because of Pakistan’s inflexibility but because of Kabul’s persistent denial of hard realities. While Pakistan came to the table with a sober and security-driven agenda, Afghanistan arrived armed with rhetoric, blame, and evasions. The result was predictable: stalemate.

Pakistan’s delegation made one clear and legitimate demand: verifiable action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch militants operating freely from Afghan soil. This was not an abstract political point; it was a matter of national survival. Every attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan linked to safe havens across the border is a direct violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Islamabad’s insistence on written, monitorable guarantees was therefore a call for accountability, not aggression.

Afghanistan, however, sought to divert attention by raising unrelated issues such as drone strikes and alleged airspace violations. It refused to provide any written assurance or even acknowledge the presence of anti-Pakistan groups within its territory. Kabul’s posturing exposed a deeper problem: the Taliban government wants recognition and respect abroad but remains unwilling to shoulder basic state responsibilities.

The mediators, Türkiye and Qatar, proposed a technical roadmap to keep dialogue alive, but progress remains hostage to trust. Trust cannot grow on double standards. While Pakistan emphasized responsibility as a foundation of sovereignty, Afghanistan clung to a selective interpretation, demanding respect for its airspace while allowing militants to violate Pakistan’s borders with impunity.

Western and Afghan-leaning narratives have attempted to paint Pakistan as the abrasive party. Reports suggesting Islamabad lost composure or introduced new demands are misleading simplifications. In truth, Pakistan’s delegation merely refused to indulge in empty symbolism. The real irritant was Pakistan’s refusal to accept the Taliban’s offer to mediate with the TTP, a group that has murdered thousands of Pakistanis. No self-respecting state would allow its tormentor to become a negotiator.

Claims that Pakistan’s military-led delegation sidelined the Foreign Office ignore a simple fact: the security challenge originates from across the border, and it is the security apparatus that faces the daily cost. Diplomacy must be anchored in reality, not appearances.

Despite the setback, Pakistan has kept the channels open. Islamabad has shown patience, restraint, and a consistent desire for stability. The burden now lies with Kabul to prove that it values peace over propaganda and partnership over posturing.