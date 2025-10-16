By Sardar Khan Niazi

In recent months, the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship has entered into another tense phase, marked by harsh realities and uncomfortable truths. Pakistan has long extended a hand of support to Afghanistan–in hosting millions of refugees for over four decades, providing diplomatic backing, and maintaining open channels of trade even in the face of considerable domestic pressure. Yet, the prevailing attitude from the Afghan interim government in Kabul–particularly its handling of cross-border militancy and its silence in the face of Pakistan’s security concerns–has forced Islamabad, and more notably the Pakistan Army, to adopt a tone of stern clarity. The military’s recent public statements have drawn a firm line. At the heart of their message is a pointed reminder: strategic patience is not limitless. Pakistan’s hospitality has come at a cost, both economic and social. Yet, instead of reciprocal cooperation, what Pakistan faces from the western border is a surge in terror attacks–many of which, intelligence agencies assert are traced back to sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. It is not lack of appreciation alone that rankles Islamabad; it is the blatant refusal of the Afghan Taliban to act decisively against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, a banned outfit responsible for the deaths of thousands of Pakistanis, continues to enjoy safe havens across the border. Despite repeated requests–both diplomatic and informal–Kabul has failed to rein in these groups. In some cases, its inaction appears not as reluctance, but as quiet complicity. The Army’s message is not just rhetorical posturing. It signals a shift in strategic patience. In recent operations across the western border regions, Pakistani forces have intensified their response to cross-border infiltrations. This military recalibration reflects a growing realization that goodwill cannot substitute for national security. But while the message may be military in tone, the implications are deeply political and humanitarian. There are over 1.7 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, and over 3 million in total. Pakistan has tolerated their presence for decades, even during times of severe economic hardship. However, today, even public sentiment is shifting. There is a rising sense among Pakistanis that the Afghan Taliban government has taken Pakistan’s generosity for granted–enjoying the benefits of open borders while doing little to reciprocate in matters of security or diplomacy. In response, Islamabad has begun repatriating undocumented Afghans–an act that has invited criticism from Western observers and rights groups, but one that enjoys significant domestic support. The optics are unfortunate, but the message is deliberate: sovereignty and security are non-negotiable. That said, it is vital for Pakistan not to close all doors. Afghanistan’s people should not be conflated with its rulers. Humanitarian concerns must remain a priority, and any repatriation must be conducted with dignity and coordination with international bodies like the UNHCR. However, dialogue with Kabul must now come with sharper terms. No more vague promises. No more stalling under the guise of brotherly relations. It is in neither country’s interest for hostilities–whether military or rhetorical–to escalate. A stable Afghanistan benefits Pakistan more than anyone else does. However, that stability must not come at the cost of Pakistan’s own. The Army’s message, firm as it is, may be the reality check Kabul needs. If the Afghan Taliban truly desire recognition and legitimacy on the world stage, they must start by honoring the concerns of their closest neighbor. Strategic depth, once a doctrine of Cold War logic, must now give way to strategic clarity–rooted in mutual respect, not one-sided sacrifice. Pakistan wishes nonviolent, friendly links. The country is ready to protect itself from the TTP and any India-backed elements by using both military power and diplomatic tools to secure its interests.