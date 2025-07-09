TikTok is working on a new “US-only” version for US users, internally dubbed “M2”, and the new app is planned to be launched in September.

The current version will run from November to March 2026, after which US users will have to update the app. This is because the US government has made it necessary to separate TikTok’s US branch and hand it over to local investors due to security concerns.

It is not yet clear how the M2 app will handle algorithms or user data, but it is being built in accordance with US laws.

After China approved a tech deal with the US, TikTok is trying to reduce the security sensitivity of US users through the M2 app.

It should be noted that TikTok has recently introduced features such as ‘smart curated filters’, ‘manage topics’ and guided meditation, especially for young people.