Social media platform TikTok has removed a total of 25.448 million 992 videos in Pakistan for violating its Community Guidelines during the second quarter of 2025.

According to the details, TikTok’s proactive content removal rate in Pakistan was 99.7 percent, while 96.2 percent of the deleted videos were removed within 24 hours of being uploaded.

In this regard, TikTok has released the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of this year, which demonstrates TikTok’s continued commitment to providing a safe digital environment for users.

The report, which contains data from April to June 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines to ensure a positive experience for its global community.

According to details released by TikTok, TikTok removed a total of 189 million videos globally during the second quarter of 2025, representing approximately 0.7% of the total content uploaded to the platform.

Of the deleted videos, 163,962,241 were removed based on detection by automated technologies, while 7,457,309 videos were reinstated after further review.

The proactive content removal rate was 99.1%, with 94.4% of flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting. To maintain TikTok’s reputation, the platform removed 77.6 million 91,660 fake accounts this quarter and another 29.6 million 4,788 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13.

For a detailed report for Q1 2025 and to learn more about TikTok’s content guidelines, tools, and policies, visit TikTok’s Transparency Center, available in both Urdu and English.